Man shot by Shawano County officials after threats, chase

SHAWANO COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man was shot by a Shawano County Sheriff's Deputy in the town of Almon Friday night.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:30, they were responding to a complaint of a distraught man. They say when they called the man, he threatened them.

That's when the Special Response Team was called in, as well as the Shawano and Stockbridge police departments, and the Marathon County armored vehicle.

The man then jumped in a car and led authorities on a chase that ended when a deputy shot him.

We know the man shot is a 52-year-old from Wittenberg. He was taken to the hospital, but officials haven't released where he was shot or what condition he's in. Our Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend crew called the sheriff's office, who wouldn't give us any more details.

This story is developing. Our sister station WAOW will continue to follow the story.