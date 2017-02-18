Impatient dog honks for owner

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WKOW) -- It turns out. people aren't the only ones who get impatient!

Tim and Yvonne Blankenship were stopped at a Subway in Grove City, Ohio outside Columbus when they found Diamond the dog barking and honking in the next car over in the parking lot, waiting for her owner to return.

The Blankenships caught the whole thing on camera. You can see it for yourself in the attached video.

Apparently they aren't the only ones who have seen Diamond bark and honk. On Facebook, other people in the area have said they've seen Diamond do the same thing on other occasions.