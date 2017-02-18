State corrections department unable to cancel $36,800 furniture - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State corrections department unable to cancel $36,800 furniture order

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections was unable to cancel a nearly $37,000 order for new furniture placed by the Wisconsin Parole Commission just days before the agency was targeted for elimination.

Corrections spokesman Tristan Cook tells The Associated Press on Friday that when the furniture is received, the department will sell it to an unnamed customer. He says a smaller furniture order of about $2,600 was canceled.

That order was placed the day before Gov. Scott Walker proposed eliminating the commission in the budget he released last week.

Cook promised on Thursday minutes after the AP first reported on the furniture purchase that it would be canceled or scaled back. He did not immediately respond to a message seeking more details on the department's plans.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.