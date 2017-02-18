FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in Montana - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- U.S. Justice Department officials have arrested a Milwaukee firefighter in Montana after he fled Wisconsin, pending their investigation of him on child pornography charges. 

A news release from the DOJ Saturday morning states Robert Rutley, 44, was taken into custody without incident Friday at a traffic stop in Big Horn County. The Montana Highway Patrol assisted in his arrest. 

Investigators obtained a federal warrant for Rutley after reviewing evidence seized Monday at Engine House 29, the firehouse where he worked at 529 S. 84th Street in Milwaukee.

He faces charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.