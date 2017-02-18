FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in Montana

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- U.S. Justice Department officials have arrested a Milwaukee firefighter in Montana after he fled Wisconsin, pending their investigation of him on child pornography charges.

A news release from the DOJ Saturday morning states Robert Rutley, 44, was taken into custody without incident Friday at a traffic stop in Big Horn County. The Montana Highway Patrol assisted in his arrest.

Investigators obtained a federal warrant for Rutley after reviewing evidence seized Monday at Engine House 29, the firehouse where he worked at 529 S. 84th Street in Milwaukee.

He faces charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.