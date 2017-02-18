Dodge County: our intent is to continue putting pressure on illicit drug dealers

MADISON (WKOW) – Two people have been arrested and one other faces federal charges for drug crimes in Dodge County.

A news release Saturday says an indictment has been unsealed charging Michael Marks, 46, of Juneau, his cousin William Marks, 44, of Columbus and Hope Kissinger, 34, of Eau Claire with various counts of distributing or possessing methamphetamine.

Michael Marks was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop and subsequent search in Beaver Dam.

Kissinger was arrested in Eau Claire. William Marks is not in custody; his initial appearance date is not set.

No further details will be released as the case is still ongoing in federal court.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says in a news release Saturday that he wants to send a message to drug dealers. “It is our intent to continue putting the pressure on illicit drug dealers in an effort to protect our community...we will continue to step up our efforts to build cases against you.”

The joint investigation resulting in the arrests this past week was the work of the Wisconsin DOJ, the sheriff's departments from Dodge and Columbia Counties, the Beaver Dam, Columbus and Waupun Police Departments and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Wisconsin.