Dodge County: our intent is to continue putting pressure on illicit drug dealers

Roughly 50 students protested before school at Mt. Horeb High School Monday morning over the school district's decision to place a teacher on paid administrative leave last Friday.
Madison Police say the description of the person who committed the latest hold up in the area Sunday varies a little from the others in a recent string of armed robbery suspects.
Police say a teen suspect arrested in a Sunday armed robbery is also a person of interest in a series of recent hold-ups at area gas stations and convenience stores.
A Green Lake County teenager is in custody on referred charges of mistreatment of animals - causing death.
Greater Manchester Police say 19 people are dead after reports of an explosion in Manchester.
Missing Dane County man has been located and is safe, according to the Sheriff's Office.
