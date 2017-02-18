On Thin Ice: Ice anglers heading to local lakes despite warm wea - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

On Thin Ice: Ice anglers heading to local lakes despite warm weather risk

Posted: Updated:

The unseasonably warm weather hasn't stopped hundreds of ice fishermen from trekking out onto semi-frozen waterways in the area.   

Herman Holzapfel was one of the countless braving the thin ice for a fishing expedition.

"We are a different breed, so we'll take our chances sometimes," Holzapfel said about the risk of possibly falling into the chilly water.

"All these hundreds of cars are going by looking at the crazy idiots like that out here, and we're one of em," he said with a chuckle.

Madison Fire Lieutenant James Stetler says the ice anglers are taking a big chance on the ice.

"We're concerned that they are on the ice and we know that they're there," Lt. Stetler said. "We could be called out at anytime to help them out, I wouldn't go out there," he added.

But Holzapfel knows the warm weather will soon put a chill on his hobby.

"In a day or two you won't be able to get on any of these Southern Wisconsin lakes," he said.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.