Madison Memorial Takes Runner Up Finish at State Division-I Swim Meet

The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
Greater Manchester Police say 22 people are dead and 59 others hurt after an explosion in Manchester, England.More >>
Greater Manchester Police say 22 people are dead and 59 others are hurt after an explosion in Manchester, England.More >>
As Wisconsin farmers deal with a slow start to the 2017 growing season, they are anxiously awaiting details of President Trump's budget proposal that reportedly includes a cut to farm subsidies.More >>
As Wisconsin farmers deal with a slow start to the 2017 growing season, they are anxiously awaiting details of President Trump's budget proposal that reportedly includes a cut to farm subsidies.More >>
President Trump's proposed 2018 budget includes eye-opening cuts, which one economist believes could reverse Wisconsin's recent decline in poverty.More >>
President Trump's proposed 2018 budget includes eye-opening cuts, which one economist believes could reverse Wisconsin's recent decline in poverty.More >>
The beverage made popular in the 1990's is back!More >>
The beverage made popular in the 1990's is back!More >>
Blue Jean Nation founder Mike McCabe talked about a potential 2018 run for Wisconsin Governor on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Blue Jean Nation founder Mike McCabe talked about a potential 2018 run for Wisconsin Governor on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Police are asking for your help regarding an "explosion in a vehicle" on May 11.More >>
Police are asking for your help regarding an "explosion in a vehicle" on May 11.More >>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A sea lion yanks a young girl into the water.More >>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A sea lion yanks a young girl into the water.More >>
Former "Today" co-host Billy Bush says he's a better man now and ready to get back into television.More >>
Former "Today" co-host Billy Bush says he's a better man now and ready to get back into television.More >>
The White House budget plan, set to be released in full Tuesday, is already getting pushback for the major cuts it proposes.More >>
The White House budget plan, set to be released in full Tuesday, is already getting pushback for the major cuts it proposes.More >>
Atlanta is taking the fan experience to a new level. A new $1.5 billion dollar stadium for the NFL's Falcons and the MLS's United is almost complete.More >>
Atlanta is taking the fan experience to a new level. A new $1.5 billion dollar stadium for the NFL's Falcons and the MLS's United is almost complete.More >>