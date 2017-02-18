Madison Memorial Takes Runner Up Finish at State Division-I Swim Meet

Madison Memorial saved the best for last. After heading to the state meet seeded fifth, Memorial finished runner up at the WIAA Boys Division 1 State Meet Saturday afternoon at the Nataorium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.

Memorial junior Alex Wowk finished first in the 100 yard butterfly (:49.50) to highlight the day for Memorial.

Overall Team Results:

1) Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 246

2) Madison Memorial 216

3) Eau Claire Memorial/North 189

4) Brookfield Central/East 176

5) Madison West 174

