Wisconsin women top Rutgers, grab second Big Ten victory of the season

MADISON, Wis. (Per UW Athletics) – Senior Avyanna Young scored a team-high 14 points, leading the Wisconsin women's basketball team to a 53-41 win over the Rutgers at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.



The Badgers (7-20, 2-12) have won two straight games at home, bouncing back from a tough road tilt at Maryland. Rutgers (6-21, 3-11) is now just one win ahead of UW in the Big Ten Conference standings.



Despite struggling on offense, the Badgers used strong defense to hold the Scarlet Knights to just 27.1 field goal percentage (13-48). The 41 points are the fewest given up by Wisconsin since the 2011 season.



Turnovers plagued the UW offense in the first quarter, but Suzanne Gilreath put UW back on track with a three, making it 10-9 with 4:17 to go. She now holds the UW freshman season record for most 3-pointers.



The Badgers hit their stride late second quarter, closing out the first half on a 10-0 run thanks to a trio of 3-pointers. Down 18-13, Gilreath ignited the streak with 4:21 remaining, sinking a deep ball off an assist from Kendra Van Leewen. Roichelle Marble and Van Leeuwen each drained shot from behind the arc and Young added a free throw to make it a 23-18 Badger lead heading into the locker room.



It was a tight battle in the third as Rutgers worked their way back to tie the game at 33 with 1:19 remaining.



Behind strong free-throw shooting. Wisconsin battled back in the fourth quarter. The Badgers shot 83.3 percent (15-18) from the line in the period to finish the game 21-27 (77.8 percent).