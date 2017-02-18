Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, dies at her Texas home

MADISON (WKOW) --- Norma McCorvey, also known as “Jane Roe” in the famous U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe vs. Wade, died Saturday from a heart condition. She was 69-years-old.

The pro-choice advocate was the lead plaintiff in the case that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. She later joined a group opposed to abortion rights.

However, the impact of the landmark decision reverberated across the country.

At age 16, Kandra made a life changing decision.

"I had an unplanned pregnancy, chose abortion," Kandra said.

The now 42-year-old Madison woman, who didn't want to give her last name, said it was a tough choice to have to make.

"I was 16 and scared. Where would I live? What would my parents say? How would I raise a child? Could I stay in school? Things were a little different back then."

Kandra may not have had that option if not for McCorvey.

The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court landmark decision that legalized abortion reshaped the nation's social and political landscapes and ignited one of the most divisive controversies of the 20th century.

"It opened up a whole other realm for women facing that same situation," Kandra said.

McCorvey was initially a pro-choice advocate, attending rallies and protest marches in support of abortion rights. However, she recanted that decision after becoming a born-again Christian.

Mary Fox, who was sitting outside of the Capitol Building in downtown Madison, said she sees both sides of the abortion argument.

"It changed woman’s lives forever. However, in some ways I think that that was bad. Women could become more flippant about their choices because they had an option. I think that's the part of it that bothers me." Fox said.

Kandra is doing fine now. But said if she had to make the decision again, she would do things differently.

Since the ruling, about 50 million legal abortions have been performed in the United States.