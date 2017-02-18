Wisconsin Sweeps Weekend Series With 6-4 Win Over Michigan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Sweeps Weekend Series With 6-4 Win Over Michigan

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The No. 20 Wisconsin men's hockey team ended the weekend with a series sweep over Michigan after a 6-4 win Saturday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers started the scoring eight seconds into the contest with a goal from Trent Frederic giving Wisconsin a 1-0 lead.

35 seconds later, Michigan tied the game with a score from James Sanchez.

Late in the first period, while trailing 2-1 Frederic light the lamp again with a short handed score at the 17:51 mark.

Back-and-fourth the game went, once tied 4-4 in the third period Peter Tischke scored what would be the game winner for Wisconsin at 11:03.

Aidan Cavallini and Jake Linhardt also scored in the win for Wisconsin.

With the win, the Badgers improved to (17-10-1) overall and (10-4-0) in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin travels to Minnesota for a series starting on Friday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.