Wisconsin lawmakers talk with public about President Trump's travel ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're hearing from our federal lawmakers about how the president is dealing with immigration in the U.S.

Congressman Mark Pocan hosted a town hall listening session Saturday at the South Central Federation of Labor offices in south Madison. The democrat talked with people about a variety of topics, including the president's now struck-down ban on immigration from seven Muslim countries.

While we wait to hear the president's new plan, Pocan says the courts will address any order that's unconstitutional.

"One of the real important things are these legal challenges, or what's going to stop him, or at least at minimum slow him down from doing some of these things, and that's what we're having on issues like this, so legal challenges are really important to us right now," Pocan told the crowd.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is also addressing concerns over the president's travel ban, during a visit with the Muslim community in northwestern Wisconsin Saturday. Muslims in Altoona told Sen. Johnson about their fears.

Johnson tells our sister station WQOW he's compassionate toward their needs, but it's his job as a lawmaker to put the safety of the country first.

"I share those concerns. I don't like demagoguery, I don't like rhetoric," says Johnson. "You concentrate on areas of agreement. We all want a safe, secure prosperous Wisconsin, America and I would say the world. I realize there are a lot of people in that room that don't necessarily agree with me on a host of political issues, but we do share that same goal."

The president is expected to issue a new executive order next week, after his previous order was halted by a court ruling earlier this month.