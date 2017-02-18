Owl-themed event draws a crowd to Aldo Leopold Nature Center on - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Owl-themed event draws a crowd to Aldo Leopold Nature Center on a warm day

Posted: Updated:

MONONA (WKOW) -- Owl You Need is Love... and Birds... according to wildlife experts.

The Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Monona hosted a special event Saturday with that name, to teach people about the owls of Wisconsin and how to recognize owl calls. 40 people showed up to go out into the warm weather to find different bird species.

 Experts say the best time to see an owl is not during daylight hours.

"A good time to go find owls is dusk that's a good time to go out and see them it's when they're starting to wake up and be active, start looking for their prey," says naturalist Heather Merewood. 

Experts say you're most likely to hear an owl, rather than see one, because they don't move around a lot and have good camouflage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.