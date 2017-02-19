UPDATE: McFarland warehouse back in business after fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say no one was hurt and a McFarland business resumed operations Sunday after a fire Saturday night.



McFarland Fire & Rescue Chief Christopher Dennis says a cold storage facility on Terminal Drive caught fire around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from eight agencies were called to help put the out the flames at Midwest Refrigerated Services. Authorities say the fire was under control by 9:15 p.m. but firefighters stayed at the building to ventilate and monitor it through 1 a.m.



Investigators believe the fire was kept to the roof and did not get into the building. The cause is still under investigation.

********



MADISON (WKOW) -- The McFarland Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that happened on the 4700 block of Terminal Drive in McFarland, Saturday night.

The building is believed to house Midwest Refrigerated Services.

Officials say they received a call at 8:37 pm, and quickly determined they needed more help extinguishing the blaze, calling for the assistance of several other area fire departments.

Crews managed to extinguish the fire and were released from the scene at approximately 11:00 pm.

The investigation is ongoing.