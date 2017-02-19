Female Marines applicants take tough test - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Female Marines applicants take tough test

MADISON (WKOW) To become Marines, nearly fifty women from across the state met Saturday in Madison to take a grueling test.

The event, held at the Reserve Center, prepared the applicants for the rigors of boot camp. Sgt. Jason Wolken says it was an intensive physical day of training. 

"They'll do a lot of hikes, they'll do a lot of PT sessions where they are running and they'll also get wore out," he says.

Wolken says the goal is to also break down the applicants mentally so drill instructors can build the women back up as a team to fight as one.

