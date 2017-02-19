UPDATE: Community leaders calling for "peer support" following east side shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police are sharing more information about their investigation into the shooting at an east side gas station in Madison early Sunday.

At a news conference this afternoon,Police Chief Mike Koval says one victim has been released from the hospital.

He also says the incident stem from "hostilities" that began in Dodge County Saturday night and escalated to the activity in Madison Sunday morning.

Chief Koval says the city saw over 140 shots fired last year, and worries that number will increase this year.

"I feel like we're pacing a little ahead of ourselves than last year, and it's concerning," said Chief Koval, who is calling on the community to help curb violence in the city. "I will be going to an awful lot of visitations over the course of the year unless we can do something definitively to churn this momentum in a different direction, there's no doubt in my mind it's going to get worse."

Members of the Focused Interruption Coalition are calling on the city to begin implementing the 15-Point Violence Prevention Plan.

"We have to put these young men to work, and give them employment opportunities, we also need to invest in community centers, and look at the 15-Point plan and put resources behind it," said Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson.

The prevention plan has been approved by the City of Madison to budget $400,000 to implement the Peer Support element that gives members of the community peer support in order to combat violence.

"You wanna take guns off the streets? Give these young men jobs," said Johnson. "We need to start putting boots on the ground, right now."

Police are still looking into the motive of Sunday's shooting.

According Chief Koval, investigators have not ruled out that the incident was gang-related.

However, family members of the shooting victims say it wasn't either gang or drug-related.

"These are fathers, they take care of their children, and they're providers for their whole family, they're loving people," said Shirley Norman-Johnson, the sister of a shooting victim.

Police are still looking for suspects involved in the shooting.

********

By Caroline Bach on 2/19/2017 4:46:10 AM

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Four men between the ages of 26 and 28-years-old are recovering from gunshot wounds after an attempted homicide Sunday morning, police say.

In a news release, Madison Police say the shooting seemed to stem from "hostilities" that began Saturday night at a get together in another county. Police think the shooting was targeted, and those involved knew one another. The Violent Crimes Unit detectives also think some people involved may have relations to gang, so the MPD Gang Unit is assisting the investigation.

Investigators have found more than 20 casings at the scene and say they came from at least three different weapons.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to learn more about what happened. They are also canvassing the area around E. Washington Ave and Continental Lane. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say four men were shot on Madison's east side just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at the corner of E. Washington Ave. and Continental Lane. That's the location of a BP gas station. Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot, not in the business.

Police found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The other three victims got themselves to hospitals. Police say all four men are in their 20s or 30s and are expected to survive.

As of early Sunday morning, officials don't have anyone in custody. When officers arrived that the scene, they saw cars speeding away, but no one was caught. Police do believe more than one weapon was used based on evidence they found at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 27 News on-air and online for the latest.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East Washington Avenue early Sunday morning, according to emergency officials.

Dane County Communications tells 27 News Madison Police officers were across the street from the shooting scene at East Washington Avenue and Continental Lane when they heard shots fired, so officers were able to get on scene quickly. 911 dispatchers received the first call a little after 3:00 a.m.

Dispatchers could not say how many people had been shot, just that there were multiple victims. Madison Police confirmed to 27 News that they are investigating gunshots in that area, but it's too early in the investigation for them to release more information.

No one is in custody at this time, dispatchers said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 27 News on-air and online for the latest.