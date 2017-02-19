UPDATE: Investigators say candle started deadly Sunday fire in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department announced Monday afternoon its investigators believe the deadly fire at a condo on Sherman Terrace in Madison was accidental, and was started by an unattended candle in the master bedroom of the unit where it started.

The fire killed Sidney Nowland, 58, of Madison.

The fire also caused around $20,000 in property damage.

UPDATE (WKOW) --- A Madison neighborhood is in mourning after a fire breaks out in an east side condo, killing one person.

"Someone was just calling him the prince of the neighborhood," said neighbor Karen Miskimen.

People in this close-knit neighborhood on Sherman Terrace woke up Sunday morning to the tragic news no one wanted to hear.

"I saw the fire, I saw the fire trucks, the lights from my place. And came down and saw that a bunch of my neighbors were out in front of the building," Miskimen said.

Fire officials said when they arrived, they discovered flames inside the first floor unit and the man found unconscious.

"Unfortunately our resuscitative efforts weren't successful. The paramedics transported to the UW hospital, where the person was pronounced dead unfortunately," said Assistant Chief Che Stedman, of the Madison Fire Department.

"There were no fire alarm that went off. They are so that was a concern about the delay," Miskimen said.

Miskimen was the victim's neighbor for over 10 years.

"You got the sense from the very first time you met him that he knew you, he liked you, you were friends."

"He's a very nice person, very nice person. He was always willing to stop and talk," said another neighbor Kirby Jones.

Sunday afternoon, neighbors held a memorial at Tenney Park for the man they said brightened everyone's day.

"The whole neighborhood is grieving. He's one of those few people who probably knows everyone here," Miskimen said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one else was injured in the fire. However, 11 people were displaced. According to fire officials, they are receiving help from the American Red Cross finding temporary housing.

The name of the man has not been official released pending notification of the next-of-kin.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane County officials say an autopsy is being conducted this afternoon on the person who died in a fire this morning at a condo complex on Sherman Terrace.

A fire department report says no alarms were sounding when responders arrived on the scene at 4:51 a.m. No flames were visible from the exterior either, but crews discovered a fire in one of the units.

Barry Irmen, Director of Operations for the medical examiner's office, tells Channel 27 news they are waiting to release the man's identity until after his next of kin can be notified of his death. Barry Irmen, Director of Operations for the medical examiner's office, tells Channel 27 news the results of the autopsy are expected to be released this afternoon.

BY Savanna Tomei on 2/19/2017 10:58:48 AM

UPDATE: (WKOW) -- One person died in a condo fire Sunday morning.

The Madison Fire Department says they were dispatched at about 4:45 a.m. when someone living in a building on Sherman Terrace found smoke in the hallway, but no alarms were ringing.

When firefighters got there, they found the fire in one of the condo units. They started evacuating people and putting out the flames, but it was too late for one person in the building.

MFD officials say they tried to save the person found in the unit on fire, but they were pronounced dead at UW Hospital. Authorities haven't released any information identifying the person who died.

The American Red Cross gave the nine people displaced comfort kits.

Now officials will try to figure out what caused the fire.