President scheduled to meet with candidates for National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump will be meeting with four people who are candidates to fill the National Security Adviser vacancy Sunday, according to the White House.

Acting U.S. Security Adviser Retired General Keith Kellogg is among those scheduled to meet with the president. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster and Lieutenant General Robert Caslen are also reported to have meetings Sunday.

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn stepped down last week after controversial conversations he had with Russian officials surfaced. "I inadvertently briefed the Vice President-elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian ambassador. I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology," Flynn said in his resignation letter.