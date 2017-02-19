No. 11 Wisconsin uses big second half to stop No. 23 Maryland

The WIAA high school golf season kicked off it's post season play with regional meets across the state. Evansville hosted division 2 play. Madison Edgewood won by 31 strokes.More >>
Members of the Milwaukee Brewers worked to live up to their name this past week, brewing beer with Miller-CoorsMore >>
The high school spring sports post season kicked off on Monday with regional track meet around the state. Madison Memorial was a host site for Division-1 competition.More >>
Even though the UW Whitewater baseball season has ended, pitcher Austin Jones may have more baseball in his summer plans as he could have a second chance of being drafted coming off his best season of his college career.More >>
Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart was going nowhere fast when his elevator got stuck in a Wisconsin hotel.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
In total control of state government for more than six years, Republican leaders are now fighting among themselves - and that fight has become very public.More >>
Republicans on the state legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC) will vote Tuesday afternoon on whether to approve Governor Scott Walker's proposal to cut UW System tuition by five percent for in-state residents.More >>
If you take the Beltline in late night hours, be ready to see some closures later this week.More >>
ISIS has now claimed responsibility for the concert attack.More >>
President Trump is calling the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester the work of "evil losers in life."More >>
As Wisconsin farmers deal with a slow start to the 2017 growing season, they are anxiously awaiting details of President Trump's budget proposal that reportedly includes a cut to farm subsidies.More >>
President Trump's proposed 2018 budget includes eye-opening cuts, which one economist believes could reverse Wisconsin's recent decline in poverty.More >>
The beverage made popular in the 1990's is back!More >>
Blue Jean Nation founder Mike McCabe talked about a potential 2018 run for Wisconsin Governor on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Police are asking for your help regarding an "explosion in a vehicle" on May 11.More >>
