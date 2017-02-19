No. 11 Wisconsin uses big second half to stop No. 23 Maryland - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 11 Wisconsin uses big second half to stop No. 23 Maryland

Posted: Updated:

   MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Nigel Hayes scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Ethan Happ had 20 points and No. 11 Wisconsin beat No. 23 Maryland 71-60 in a choppy, foul-filled game on Sunday.
   The Badgers (22-5, 11-3) overcame 27 points from Terrapins guard Melo Trimble to snap a two-game losing streak and stay in a tie atop the Big Ten with Purdue.
   Bronson Koenig scored all nine of his points in the second half, giving the Badgers a lift with his jump shot after the senior missed a game with a left calf injury. Wisconsin shot 51 percent in the second half.
   Wisconsin pulled away slowly, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 12-point edge with 3 minutes to go in a game that lacked flow because of frequent whistles.
   The teams combined for 48 fouls, 25 for Maryland (22-5, 10-4).

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Morales homers, Blue Jays bullpen holds off Brewers 4-3

    Morales homers, Blue Jays bullpen holds off Brewers 4-3

    Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night.    Six of the first eight Blue Jays batters reached based against Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson (2-3). Toronto pushed across two runs in the second, but the Brewers cut down a runner at the plate and Nelson struck out Ezequiel Carrera to limit the damage.    Morales homered to straightaway center in the fifth to make it 4-0.    Nelson gave u...More >>
    Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Tuesday night.    Six of the first eight Blue Jays batters reached based against Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson (2-3). Toronto pushed across two runs in the second, but the Brewers cut down a runner at the plate and Nelson struck out Ezequiel Carrera to limit the damage.    Morales homered to straightaway center in the fifth to make it 4-0.    Nelson gave u...More >>

  • Prep Golf: Madison Edgewood Wins at Evansville

    Prep Golf: Madison Edgewood Wins at Evansville

    The WIAA high school golf season kicked off it's post season play with regional meets across the state. Evansville hosted division 2 play. Madison Edgewood won by 31 strokes.

    More >>

    The WIAA high school golf season kicked off it's post season play with regional meets across the state. Evansville hosted division 2 play. Madison Edgewood won by 31 strokes.

    More >>

  • Bucks praise John Hammond after former GM heads to Orlando

    Bucks praise John Hammond after former GM heads to Orlando

    The Milwaukee Bucks are praising former general John Hammond after he left to take the GM job with the Orlando Magic.    The Bucks owners said Tuesday in a statement that Hammond was an "incredible asset" and "true professional" during his nine-year run as general manager in Milwaukee. They say Hammond had a keen eye for talent and relentless drive to build the organization.    Perhaps the top highlight in Hammond's tenure was the selection of G...More >>
    The Milwaukee Bucks are praising former general John Hammond after he left to take the GM job with the Orlando Magic.    The Bucks owners said Tuesday in a statement that Hammond was an "incredible asset" and "true professional" during his nine-year run as general manager in Milwaukee. They say Hammond had a keen eye for talent and relentless drive to build the organization.    Perhaps the top highlight in Hammond's tenure was the selection of G...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.