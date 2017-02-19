Lake Geneva man held in Rock County for felony 4th OWI offense - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lake Geneva man held in Rock County for felony 4th OWI offense

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 57-year-old man from Lake Geneva for his fourth OWI offense.

A news release Sunday says a deputy pulled over Landry Loftus in the Town of Beloit Saturday night after seeing him drive erratically on Riverside Drive. Other cars reportedly had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with Loftus' vehicle.

He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.  His driving record showed he had three prior OWI convictions; a fourth offense is a felony in Wisconsin.

Loftus was transported to the Rock County Jail where a blood draw was conducted. He is being held pending his initial court appearance on Monday, February 20, 2017.

