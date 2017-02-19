Early voting ends in Madison with record-breaking numbers, primary on Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The spring primary is just two days away and thousands have already voted in Madison.



Absentee voting ended Sunday in the city breaking records. According to the clerk's office, 2,875 people voted early in person at the office and Madison libraries. Voters had set the record for early voting in 2008 with 1,777 voting absentee, during a presidential primary year.



Election day is February 21. In Madison voters will choose the next state superintendent. Incumbent Tony Evers faces two challengers, Lowell E. Holtz and John Humphries. Voters will also choose two new school board members for the Madison Metropolitan School District.



Click here to see the candidates on the ballot in your community and for more elections information.