Welcome home parade in Poynette for boys state curling champs

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- The boys of Poynette High School have quite a bit to celebrate this weekend.

The boys curling team brought home the Wisconsin State High School Championship after winning the title in Wausau Saturday night.

The team got a big homecoming, with a firetruck parade Sunday morning.

Afterwards, the team says their motivation helped push each other to win. They say they're proud of their accomplishments and they're looking forward to trying to repeat the championship next year.