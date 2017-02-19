No. 2 Minnesota tops No. 1 Wisconsin in shootout

The WIAA high school golf season kicked off it's post season play with regional meets across the state. Evansville hosted division 2 play. Madison Edgewood won by 31 strokes.More >>
Members of the Milwaukee Brewers worked to live up to their name this past week, brewing beer with Miller-CoorsMore >>
The high school spring sports post season kicked off on Monday with regional track meet around the state. Madison Memorial was a host site for Division-1 competition.More >>
Even though the UW Whitewater baseball season has ended, pitcher Austin Jones may have more baseball in his summer plans as he could have a second chance of being drafted coming off his best season of his college career.More >>
Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart was going nowhere fast when his elevator got stuck in a Wisconsin hotel.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
Republicans who lead the Joint Finance Committee say they expect to vote on the UW System budget on Thursday.More >>
In total control of state government for more than six years, Republican leaders are now fighting among themselves - and that fight has become very public.More >>
If you take the Beltline in late night hours, be ready to see some closures later this week.More >>
ISIS has now claimed responsibility for the concert attack.More >>
President Trump is calling the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester the work of "evil losers in life."More >>
As Wisconsin farmers deal with a slow start to the 2017 growing season, they are anxiously awaiting details of President Trump's budget proposal that reportedly includes a cut to farm subsidies.More >>
President Trump's proposed 2018 budget includes eye-opening cuts, which one economist believes could reverse Wisconsin's recent decline in poverty.More >>
The beverage made popular in the 1990's is back!More >>
Blue Jean Nation founder Mike McCabe talked about a potential 2018 run for Wisconsin Governor on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Police are asking for your help regarding an "explosion in a vehicle" on May 11.More >>
