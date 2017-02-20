The Mad City Model Railroad Show celebrates its 50th year

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a weekend filled with locomotives, and everything train related; so for those who like trains this weekend was just what the doctor or rather "conductor", ordered.

The Mad City Model Railroad Show and Sale celebrated it's 50th year with more than 10,000 people taking part in the weekends festivities.

The show, held at the Alliant Energy Center this weekend had something for everyone .

"We have a lot of vendors selling anything from antiques to brand new model railroad equipment, books, artists here drawing pictures all kinds of things," says Paul Mangan, one of the show's coordinators.

Mangan has been a part of the show since it's infancy and is particularly amazed at how the show has grown over the years.

"I've been coming for about 40 years or so," he says, "I started coming as a kid, became fascinated with trains and all, and now I'm a part of it every year."

Mangan says that when the show first started, organizers only expected 30 people to show up, but ended up seeing more than 300 people come; and that the rest, as they say, is history.

