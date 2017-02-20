UPDATE: Thousands of demonstrators across US say 'Not My President'

By JULIE WALKER

Associated Press

Thousands of demonstrators across the U.S. have turned out to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents' Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day.

The numbers weren't close to the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump's inauguration a month earlier, but the message on Monday was similar.

Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan.

In Chicago, several hundred rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

More than 100 demonstrated in Washington, D.C. Dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting "Dump Trump" and "Love, not hate: That's what makes America great."

Dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: "ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President's Day March."

Walker reported from New York City. Associated Press writers Jeff Martin in Atlanta, Tammy Webber in Chicago and Alanna Durkin Richer in Richmond contributed to this story.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of “Not My President” protests are planned across the country Monday for Presidents' Day.

A lot of the efforts got started over the weekend. In New York, marchers chanted “love trumps hate”. Protesters in Florida were outside Trump's event over the weekend. This wave of protests is another example of how anti-Trump activists are following his every move.

Although the demonstrations don't seem to bother the president. “It's now been one month since my inauguration and I'm here to tell you about our incredible progress in making America great again,” he said at what officials called a “campaign rally” over the weekend.

Trump plans to spend Presidents' Day filling out his cabinet. He's still looking for a National Security Adviser after Michael Flynn resigned.

In Madison, at least one event is planned that goes along the “Not My President” theme Monday. A local group associated with the organization “Bad Hombres and Nasty Women” is hosting what it calls a performance series at the Ohio Tavern at 6:30. All donations will go to the Dane County Rape Crisis Center. As of early Monday morning, about 40 people have sent their RSVP via Facebook.