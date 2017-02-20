SLIDESHOW: National Love Your Pet Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monday, February 20, 2017 is National Love Your Pet Day!
The day is set aside to give your pets extra attention and pamper them. If you want to observe the day, think about bringing them a special treat, taking an extra long walk or giving them more snuggles or pets.
If you want to post a picture of your pet on social media, use the hashtag #NationalLoveYourPetDay.
