UPDATE: Parents get education in drug trends in Lodi

LODI (WKOW) -- Parents in Lodi are going back to school to get an education in drug trends.

Lodi High School hosted a special program for parents Monday night to teach them what law enforcement agencies are seeing in that community. It's put on by Columbia County Sheriff's officials and the Lodi Community Action Team. Experts say a prescription drug epidemic a decade ago turned to heroin, meth and now the more common drug in Lodi is marijuana.

"That's one of things that's really powerful about this, it's about this area," says Lodi High School Principal Vince Breunig. "It's not like this is a general talk about drugs and alcohol. They talk about specific things that they've seen in our area to bring that to the forefront."



This year, officials are trying something new with the annual program, setting up locker displays showing how people who use drugs have gotten creative to hide their stash in soda cans, water bottles and other secret spots.

Lodi dad Adam Steinberg says he was shocked to see the display. He's been to this community conversation before, but he always learns something new and important about how to talk with his kids about drugs.

"If you see some of this stuff then you can apply that and say, is that what's happening?" Steinberg tells 27 News. "I think it's a huge value to have these people come in and talk to us. [The presenter] was talking about how it's such a big problem in small communities like this. This is where it's happening, so it's very relevant."



Experts say it's important to talk with your kids, starting early, so they can make the right decisions growing up.

"It's never too early to start the conversations, not to scare them, because scare tactics don't work, but really to inform them, give them information. The more information you can give them, they're going to make the right decisions," says Steven Ricks, chair of the Lodi Community Action Team. "The 'just say no' days are kind of over now. It's why we say no, here are the ramifications."



Click here for more information about Lodi Community Action Team.



