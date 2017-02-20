Madison woman fights for LGBT financial equality

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman is on a mission to make a secure financial future possible for everyone by making the industry more inclusive toward women, people of color, and especially the LGBT community.

Sandy Eichel is a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual in Middleton, and she saw a deficit between her clients that identify as LGBT and clients that don't. Data supports what she noticed: a 2014 study by Prudential shows people in the LGBT community don't seek out the same financial help, and don't have the same financial knowledge, as their straight counterparts. Northwestern Mutual's Elements of Success study showed that 2 in 5 people who identify as LGBT aren't actively working toward financial security.

Eichel said LGBT people often start saving later because they never felt the straight-laced image of financial planning was "for them". "I want people from every walk of life to walk into their offices and feel like they belong there, as opposed to feeling like they're walking onto the set of Mad Men,” said Eichel.

People who identify as LGBT can have struggles specific to their community. "I work with a lot of transgendered clients that have told me they didn't think that they were ever gonna make it past their 21st birthday,” Eichel said. “So now that they're 40, they haven't started planning or saving for retirement because they've never known a trans person that was retired... because the suicide rate is so high, because of all of those challenges."

One of Eichel's biggest accomplishments has been getting Northwestern Mutual to include transgendered clients in its underwriting. Northwestern Mutual has scored 100/100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, which measures equality in the workplace for LGBT people.

Eichel teaches workshops at her main office and around the nation. The goal is to educate advisors who maybe just aren't familiar with the LGBT community, so they can better serve their clients. Eichel has also been on Northwestern Mutual's Diversity & Inclusion Field Committee for a few years.

Another piece of the puzzle though is making financial advisors themselves more diverse. "Traditionally, financial advisers have been straight white guys from affluence. That can be off-putting for a lot of diverse communities,” said Eichel. “So I mentor and I recruit a lot of people that are diverse."

This doesn't just apply to the LGBT community, either. Inclusion and diversity efforts also include people of color and women.

Eichel said if you're looking for an advisor who's familiar with a specific community, your best bet is just to ask.