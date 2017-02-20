Police investigate fatal shooting in Green Bay - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate fatal shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Green Bay.

Officers responded to the shooting scene on the city's east side about 3:20 a.m. Monday. They found one man dead and took a second man in custody.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation, but are confident the public is not in danger.

