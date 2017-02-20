"All Dressed Up" helps high school girls find prom dresses

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Junior League of Madison helps area high school students get "All Dressed Up" for their high school prom by collecting and giving away prom dresses and accessories donated by the community.

On Monday, Cammie Sorensen stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the 13th annual event.

Shoppers will be able to search for that perfect dress on Saturday, March 4 at Madison Area Technical College's Truax Campus near the Dane County Regional Airport. It's a free event and open to the public.

The Junior League of Madison has partnered with Klinke Cleaners for ten years to help high-schoolers get “all dressed up” for their prom by collecting, laundering, and giving away dresses and accessories donated by the community.

If you would like to donate a dress or accessories, you can drop them off any time between now and February 25th at any of the following Klinke Cleaners locations:

Fitchburg

Madison Central – Campus

Madison Central – Capitol

Madison Central – Monroe St.

Madison Central – Park St.

Madison Central – University Ave.

Madison East – East Towne

Madison North – Sherman Ave.

Madison West – Highland Gates

Madison West – Old Sauk Rd.

Middleton

Monona

Stoughton

Sun Prairie

Verona

Click here for more information.