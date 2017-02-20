DPI Superintendent candidate defends controversial job proposal - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DPI Superintendent candidate defends controversial job proposal on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Candidate Lowell Holtz discussed his candidacy, as well a dispute with fellow candidate John Humphries over a controversial job proposal on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Both men are challenging incumbent Supt. Tony Evers in Tuesday's statewide primary election.

Commander Daniel Seehafer of the American Legion Department of Wisconsin also joined host Greg Neumann to discuss a budget proposal from Gov. Scott Walker to eliminate the state's prevailing wage law.

This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on February 19.
 

