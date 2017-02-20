River flooding expected after rainfall, mild temps

(WKOW) - Minor to moderate flooding is possible later this week on some rivers in southern Wisconsin.

A spring-like weather system is prompting widespread showers late on Monday. A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected. The ground is already quite soggy due to the melting snow pack and an overall wet winter. Therefore, soil conditions are going to be favorable for more runoff than usual. Because of the wet conditions, area streams and rivers are already running higher than average. Monday's rainfall will create ponding in low-lying areas near riverbanks.

According to the National Weather Service, the Wisconsin River in Portage will likely reach the moderate flood stage again by Friday morning creating problems in the Blackhawk and Long Lake neighborhoods. Meanwhile, upstream near the Castle Rock Dam, the Wisconsin River will experience minor flooding by Wednesday. And the Yellow River in Necedah will reach moderate flooding by Friday.



Those living near these rivers and other smaller waterways that may not have water level gauges should remain on alert for rising waters after Monday's rainfall. If you see flooding, notify local law enforcement and don't go near it. Find an alternate route of travel if need be.



Updated forecast info for the Wisconsin River in Portage.

Updated forecast info for the Wisconsin River near Castle Rock Dam.

Updated forecast info for the Yellow River in Necedah.