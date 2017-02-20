Man killed in Madison condo fire identified - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man killed in Madison condo fire identified

MADISON (WKOW) --- The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man killed in a condo fire Sunday.

Officials say the victim is 58-year-old Sidney M. Nowland of Madison.

We spoke with neighbors of Nowland Sunday, who called him, "the prince of the neighborhood."

