Fitchburg man arrested for OWI-8th offense

OREGON (WKOW) -- Oregon Police Department say a Fitchburg man was arrested Friday night for suspected drunk-driving.



Police officers responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle in the ditch in the 1000 block of N. Main Street in the Village of Oregon.



Officers investigated the scene and it appeared that the driver was under the influence.



33-year-old Frederick Smith was arrested. He was also taken into custody on a parole hold.