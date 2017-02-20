UPDATE: Kentucky shooting suspect found

UPDATE - Kentucky State Police say Thomas has been captured in Gallup, New Mexico.

The two children are safe and Thomas and his girlfriend Elizabeth Neal are in custody. Neal is being help on charges unrelated to the shooting.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) --- Kentucky State Police now say there is a second vehicle that could be a getaway vehicle for the man who allegedly shot two people in Kentucky and could be in Wisconsin.

Officials say Derrick Mays Thomas could also be driving a blue/silver 2003 2-door Hyundai Accent with Kentucky plates 651-LFE.

Thomas is wanted for assault 1st Degree after allegedly shooting two people in an altercation on February 17 in Owen County, Kentucky.

Thomas is traveling with his girlfriend and their two children.

27 News learned from officials that they did have a lead that could put Thomas in or around Wisconsin, but there has been no concrete evidence that they are here.

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public to call officials if you see them or the license plate. Thomas is considered armed and dangerous so do not approach them.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Kentucky man wanted in a shooting Friday could be in Wisconsin.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they are on the lookout for 23-year-old Derrick Mays Thomas of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on Friday around 11:18 p.m. police were called for a report of a man and woman shot at a home in Owen County, Kentucky.

The release says that Thomas allegedly came to the home and got into a verbal altercation with 54-year-old James Neal. Thomas allegedly then shot Neal in the hand and leg and shot Amber Neal in the arm.

Officials say Thomas was in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky plates 124-VET.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky officials consider Thomas armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches, blue eyes, and may be traveling with his girlfriend Elizabeth Neal and their two children ages 1 and 3.

Kentucky State Police, tell 27 News that information they have been given during their investigation shows that they may go in the direction of Wisconsin.

Do not make contact with Thomas if you see him and alert authorities.