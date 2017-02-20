Wisconsin Drops to No. 16 in Weekly Top 25

Led by senior Cecil Lingard, the No. 1 singles champion, the Crusaders racked up 53 of a total 56 points.More >>
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Milwaukee Bucks are opening up their search for a new general manager after John Hammond left to join the Orlando Magic.More >>
The Blue Jays swept the two-game interleague series and wrapped up a seven-game road trip with three straight victories.More >>
The WIAA high school golf season kicked off it's post season play with regional meets across the state. Evansville hosted division 2 play. Madison Edgewood won by 31 strokes.More >>
Members of the Milwaukee Brewers worked to live up to their name this past week, brewing beer with Miller-CoorsMore >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
After a big seventh inning that forced extra innings, the Ducks now advance to the Regional Championship while the Badgers face elimination.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team cleared the first postseason hurdle. The Badgers beat Missouri 7-2 in the opening round of their NCAA regional.More >>
Wisconsin farmers would see their subsidy for crop insurance limited to $40,000 per year beginning in 2019 under President Trump's budget proposal.More >>
As Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) emphasized the budget savings contained in the CBO report on the American Heatlh Care Act released Wednesday, Sen. Tammy Baldwin slammed the projected loss of insurance for 23 million Americans.More >>
Just two days after a tornado destroyed his home, one Barron County man is reunited with two faces he thought he may never see again.More >>
It will be some time before residents can return to Prairie Lake Estates in Chetek, after a deadly tornado passed through the area. But they're one step closer to home, thanks to the hard work of volunteers.More >>
Unemployment in the City of Madison fell to a rate of just 2.0 percent in April, marking the lowest level since December 1999 when the rate was at 1.9%.More >>
President Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome on Wednesday.More >>
Mail-order cheese company is closing their Madison fulfillment centerMore >>
Republicans who lead the Joint Finance Committee say they expect to vote on the UW System budget on Thursday.More >>
In total control of state government for more than six years, Republican leaders are now fighting among themselves - and that fight has become very public.More >>
