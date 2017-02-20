Wisconsin Drops to No. 16 in Weekly Top 25 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Drops to No. 16 in Weekly Top 25

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin men's basketball team split their two games last week with Michigan and Maryland and that reflected in the Associated Press Top-25 poll this week. The Badgers dropped from No. 11 to No. 16.

Wisconsin is coming off a 71-60 win over then ranked No. 23 Maryland. The Badgers are at Ohio State, Thursday night at 8p.m.

AP Top 25

  1.  Gonzaga  (59)        28-0    1618      1
  2.  Villanova  (5)          26-2    1556      2
  3.  Kansas  (1)            24-3    1503      3
  4.  Arizona                  25-3    1356      5
  5.  UCLA                    24-3    1316      6
  6.  Oregon                  24-4    1297      7
  7.  Louisville               22-5    1267      8
  8.  North  Carolina     23-5    1138    10
  9.  Baylor                   22-5    1108      4
10.  Duke                     22-5    1014    12
11.  Kentucky               22-5      943    13
12.  West  Virginia       21-6      908      9
13.  Florida                  22-5      822    15
14.  Purdue                 22-5      807    16
15.  Cincinnati             24-3      733    18
16.  Wisconsin             22-5      713    11
17.  SMU                     24-4      554    19
18.  Virginia                 18-8      427    14
19.  Florida  State        21-6      419    17
20.  Saint  Mary's         24-3      375    22
21.  Notre  Dame         21-7      322    25
22.  Butler                    21-6      295    24
23.  Creighton              22-5      178    20
24.  Maryland               22-5      159    23
25.  Wichita  State       25-4      153      --
   Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

