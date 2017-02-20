Mayor Soglin says Violence Prevention Plan slow to get off the ground

MADISON (WKOW) --- Sunday's shooting in Madison brought attention to a violence prevention plan. One that's been approved, but some say seems to be having trouble getting off the ground.

Mayor Soglin helped leaders of the Focused Interruption Coalition introduced the 15-point Violence Prevention Plan last July, prompted by shooting deaths and the controversial arrest of Genele Laird at East Towne Mall in Madison.

It's a grassroots effort by community and faith leaders and elected officials. The vision of the plan is to become involved and engaged in the lives of young people who may end up on one side of a gun or another. The plan calls for investment in key programs to prevent and address violence.

After Sunday’s shooting, coalition members called for the city to start implementing the plan.

Soglin agrees the process has been slow. And that it's time for the city council to act.

“I put some funding in for the program into the budget. City council then adopted a process, which they've been at for a couple of months now. Council has got a process where they're doing evaluations and getting ready to put out an RFP,” Soglin said.

Soglin said the program will target young people ages 18 to 32. The city has approved $400,000 to implement the peer support element. He said he'd like to the plan rolled out by mid-summer.

The plan was proposed by Alders Maurice Cheeks and Matt Phair and Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson.