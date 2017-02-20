Connection between Madison shootings and Dodge County incident unclear

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The connection between the shooting of four people at a crowded, Madison gas station, and gun crimes forty-five minutes earlier in Beaver Dam remains of interest to Madison Police detectives, although Dodge County's sheriff says he's been unable to tie the incidents together.



Madison Police officials say three people remain hospitalized as a result of a hail bullets just past 3 a.m. Sunday at the BP Gas station at 4222 East Washington Avenue. Authorities say a fourth shooting victim required no hospitalization. Police Chief Mike Koval says more than twenty rounds were fired. Investigators say it's possible the shootings may have involved gang friction. Gas station manager Melissa Labarge tells 27 News as many as thirty cars crowded the station's property at the time shots rang out. Police officials say the time of the incident was 3:08 a.m.



Koval said Sunday intelligence developed by detectives indicated the shootings in Madison were a carry over of hostilities from a party in another county. Dodge County Chief Deputy Scott Smith and Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger say the private party was in Beaver Dam at Pop's Eatery and LaBoom Night Club on Madison Street.



Kreuziger says his officers responded initially to fights in front of, and behind the building. He says officers spotted drugs and weapons in cars on the property, and pursuits of some armed suspected ensued. 26-year old Jonathan Britton of Madison was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and his twin brother, Joshua Britton, was taken into custody for resisting arrest, and for suspicion of violating his probation.



Kreuziger acknowledges some other, armed suspects likely were able to get away from the Beaver Dam night club. "We definitely were overwhelmed with the number of people, and what we were trying to get accomplished, so yes," Kreuziger tells 27 News.



Beaver Dam Police reports show responses to the incidents connected to the night club taking place between 1:30 and 2:28 a.m.



Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says a dedicated team of deputies were in the area of Pop's doing special enforcement because of past disturbances and criminal activity connected to the establishment. He says more than a dozen arrests and citations took place involving the deputies.



But Schmidt says the criminal episodes in the two counties are not linked at this time. "The sheriff's office is unable to confirm at this time any connection to the shootings that took place in the city of Madison following these incidents," Schmidt releases in a statement.



"We did receive several phone calls from the Violent Crimes Unit in Madison (Monday), and we are working with them," Chief Kreuziger says.

Madison Police officials ask anyone with information on the gas station shootings to call 608-266-6014.



