President of Wisconsin Alumni Association to step down

MADISON (WKOW) -- Paul Bonner, who has served in leadership roles at UW-Madison for more than four decades has announced her plans to retire.

Bonner currently serves as president of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and chief alumni officer for the Wisconsin foundation and Alumni Association.

Bonner said she plans to step down from those roles on June 30. After that, she will remain with WFAA in a part-time capacity until October 31. During that time, she will be working with other staff members on the completion of Alumni Park.

"I can finish some projects over the next four months and then get the park done and be done," Bonner said. "It's kind of one of those big milestones, and it just feels like the right point in time."