Winner of 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns home to Edgerton

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Rumor, the winner of the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, has returned home to Wisconsin.

"It was just a real emotional roller coaster ride," said Rumor's owner and trainer Kent Boyles, who returned home to Edgerton, this weekend. "I never thought we'd be in a position to win that dog show."

Boyles, who owns Kenlyn Kennels in Edgerton, has been training German Shepards more than 30 years.

He's competed at the Westminster Kennel Dog Show, with Rumor, three times.

"She won the breed each time, we went fourth in the group the first year, and won the group the second year," said Boyles, who took the 5-year-old German Shepard out of retirement to compete in this year's dog show.

Boyles says since their win, he's been "very busy" answering calls from city officials, media outlets, and Wisconsin state representatives.

"A lot of phone calls to return and emails, and things to go through, unbelievable amount of positive response from the community," said Boyles.

He says Rumor will be retiring for good, to settle down and begin breeding.

"We'll try to narrow the field down for perspective husbands, so to speak, and hopefully there will be babies in the future," he said, looking to take another German Shepard to Westminster next year. "I have a very promising half-brother of hers actually, it's a 20-month-old male, and we plan on starting his campaign this Fall."

Boyles says he's been invited by the mayor of Edgerton to visit a city council meeting to discuss plans for the celebration to welcome Rumor back home.

Boyles says he'll be up for any plans to celebrate his big win.