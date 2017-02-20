A smashing time at the Rage Room

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- A new business in Oshkosh lets you smash things for fun, be it dishes or desktop computers.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports it’s the only place of its kind in Wisconsin. It’s called Rage Room.

The setup is simple. You put on protective gear, pick a weapon and choose the items you want to smash. The 15 minute smashing session is about $30.

“I think the misconception is that people are coming here angry and it is just that, it’s a misconception, because the vast majority of people are literally here on date nights or they’re here in groups of women and they’re here to have a lot of fun,” said Justin Marcellis, owner of Rage Room. .

WBAY reports The Rage Room believes it to be a form of therapy and a way to let loose.

Rage Room information can be found on their Facebook page.