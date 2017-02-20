Minnesota House votes to undo Sunday liquor sales ban

Trump budget keeps pledges: Cuts for poor, more for military

With an arched brow, Roger Moore found humor in Bond, life

A woman who went to classes with her quadriplegic son and took his notes as he earned a Master of Business Administration received a surprise at his graduation: Her own honorary degree

Mom who went to classes with quadriplegic son gets MBA

During his visit to Israel, President Trump talked about making a deal for peace between Israel and the Palestinian people

Scientists may have solved a mystery about the biggest of whales and how they evolved

Science Says: Whale of a mystery solved? How they got so big

Top officials in President Donald Trump's Cabinet are heading to Capitol Hill to defend his plans to cut domestic programs and parry Democratic criticism of his tax plans

Bernie Sanders, John Varmuth, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer slam President Trump's new budget plan to cut domestic programs

The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is in Turkey at the ribbon-cutting for a new U.S.-funded school, and Nikki Haley says the American people are thankful the U.S. ally is taking in so many Syrian refugees

US ambassador to UN hails Turkish school for Syria refugees

Along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

First Lady Melania Trump visits with children in Rome

More than 200 people are due to report to an Ohio courthouse as jury selection gets underway in the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.

Gov. Scott Walker's attempt to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening is up for review by a key state legislative committee.

Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants

A reporter for the Guardian newspaper is alleging that the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat "body slammed" him on the day before the special election.

A new study about using a marijuana ingredient to treat epilepsy joins a limited record of scientific knowledge about the harms and benefits of pot.

Science Says: What's known and not known about marijuana

Hawaii is suing auto manufacturers Toyota, Ford and Nissan over defective air bags.

AP FACT CHECK: Trump budget chief misleads in insisting no cuts to Medicaid.

AP FACT CHECK: No Medicaid cuts in Trump budget? Really?

After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban Philadelphia.

A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

From fame to shame: Playmate to do time scrubbing graffiti

Ten of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 50,000 or more were spread across the South in 2016, with four of the top five found in Texas.

Fastest growing US cities are in South; 4 of top 5 in Texas

Voters are heading to the polls Thursday to decide who will fill Montana's only U.S. House seat amid uncertainty in Washington over President Donald Trump's agenda and his handling of the country's affairs.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota House has voted to undo the state's decades-old ban on Sunday liquor sales.

Monday's vote was the first step in reversing the Prohibition-era law. Minnesota lawmakers have tried and failed for years to legalize Sunday sales but regularly fallen far short.

The 85-45 vote comes just a year after House lawmakers voted to uphold it. Bill author Rep. Jenifer Loon says it's simply time to remove the ban after consumers have demanded it.

It puts pressure on the Senate, where a bill repealing Sunday sales is set for a Wednesday hearing.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he can foresee the ban falling this year.

The legislation would allow liquor stores to open starting in July. Gov. Mark Dayton has said he'd sign it.

