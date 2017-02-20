Team Work and Family for Wisconsin Heights Girls Basketball

Wisconsin Heights is a one seed in the WIAA Division-4 Section-3 bracket. The Vanguards wrapped up the regular season with 21 wins and just one loss leading them to a Capitol South Conference title. The Vanguards have 10 girls on their varsity roster and five of them are related. They're sisters.

There is sophomore Taylor Kraemer. She is is the younger sister to junior Kaela Kraemer. Then there is the Adlers with Ashlee, Karlee and Haylee.

"We will match on stuff. We know what they are going to do, so we follow along. Said Karlee. "It's great when all three of us are at the same time, we'll have fun with it too."

"We play everything together because we are almost the same age." Said Kaela. "We played on the same volleyball team, the same softball team and the same basketball team."

At home these girls will tell you it it's a constant battle of who's clothes are who's and the family bickering that comes along with it.From youngest to oldest it's freshman up to a senior and sports has bridged that gap.

"We weren't really close to Ashlee, the freshman coming in, but when she got into high school we have bonded more and it's fun." Said senior Haylee Adler.

"I think it's really easy to come into high school when you have an older sister because she has paved the way for you. Said Tayler Kraemer, a sophomore.

Basketball takes team work, and for the Vangaurds it takes that and a little family.








