Slender Man trials will both include defendant confessions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The confession of the second of the two girls accused in the Slender Man stabbing case in Waukesha County will be allowed at her trial.
    Nearly three years ago, at age 12, Anissa Weier admitted to stabbing her classmate to please the fictional character.
    Monday, her legal team tried to get the confession thrown out, but the judge ruled Weier knowingly waived her right to remain silent.
    Weier's trial will start in September.
    Last week, the judge made a similar ruling in the case against the other suspect, Morgan Geyser.
    Geyser's trial begins in October.

