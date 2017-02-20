'Palcohol' bill will get another round in state legislature - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two state democrats want to regulate powdered alcohol like the state does liquid alcohol.
    The product, "Palcohol" was legalized in 2015.
    A bill to ban it in Wisconsin failed to pass in the last legislative session.
    Senator Tim Carpenter and assemblywoman Debra Kolste say this new proposal has bipartisan support.

