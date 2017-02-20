'Palcohol' bill will get another round in state legislature

Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a reported home invasion on Tuesday night. Police say three males with guns entered a home at 1125 Chicory Way and confronted the residents.More >>
A grassroots effort to lower crime in one neighborhood in one neighborhood that's seen it's share of flashing lights and bullet holes.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside Visions Nightclub.More >>
The beverage made popular in the 1990's is back!More >>
Dani Maxwell looks into whether doctors think there is a link between infertility and Celiac disease.More >>
