Shots fired in Fitchburg late Mon. night

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department investigates a shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. Monday.



Police say officers were called out to the area around Coho Street and Greenway Cross for reports of shots being fired. Officers found several shell casings.



As of right now, there are no reports of injuries.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (608) 270-4300.