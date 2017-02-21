Polls are open for Wisconsin Spring Primary; here's what you need to know

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's already time again to head to the polls for Tuesday's spring primary in Wisconsin.

We've already set records for this year's primary because so many people voted early in Madison. When absentee voting ended last week, nearly 2,900 people had already cast their ballots. The previous record was just below 1,800 in 2008, a presidential primary year.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. You will need a photo ID to vote. For more information on what is on your ballot, click here.

On the ballot for everyone is the race for State Superintendent. Incumbent Tony Evers is running against challengers Lowell Holtz and John Humphries. The top two candidates move on to the spring election on April 4.

Madison voters will choose which school board candidates move on.

Another race we'll keep a close eye on is the River Valley School Board. The current board voted to close two elementary schools after a November referendum didn't pass. Some are hoping to get new blood on the board to revisit the issue.

We're planning to update you tonight on 27 News at 10 with the results of the River Valley School Board, Madison School Board, and State Superintendent races.

We'll also have full results here on WKOW.com.