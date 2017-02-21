Nominate someone for a United Way Community Volunteer Award - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- United Way of Dane County is looking for the people who go above and beyond for their community. The agency will host its Community Volunteer Awards in May, but is looking for nominations now. 

Winners will be announced May 2 at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club. WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event, and 27 News Anchors Amber Noggle and Greg Jeschke will emcee. 

If you'd like to nominate someone for their volunteer work, you need to do it by February 24. United Way is looking for individuals, non-profit, business and youth volunteers. To learn more about the categories, click here.

