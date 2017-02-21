Madison police investigate attempted homicide - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police investigate attempted homicide

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police investigate an attempted homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Police say a 21 year old man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.  Officers were able to find out that the shooting happened in a residence on N. Stoughton Road. 

A motive for the shooting is not yet known. The investigation continues.

Stay with 27 News Wake Up Wisconsin for updates and check back here at www.wkow.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.