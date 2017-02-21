Madison police investigate attempted homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police investigate an attempted homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday.



Police say a 21 year old man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to find out that the shooting happened in a residence on N. Stoughton Road.



A motive for the shooting is not yet known. The investigation continues.

