Group continues Women's March momentum, plans for International Women's Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local women's advocacy organization is working to keep the momentum from the Women's March on Madison going.

For a lot of people wanting to see change in their communities and their state, the hard part is knowing where to get started. That's why the Zonta Club of Madison is hosting its Advocacy Training. The goal is to teach people how to advocate for the issues they care about, and how to make sure they're heard.

Now is the time, according to Zonta Club Vice President Kathi Vos. “Just with what's been happening on campus with sexual assault, and in the media, violence against women... it's kind of like it's come out of the closet and it's really clear that we need to make some changes,” said Vos. “And it's not just about women and girls, it's about society."

On International Women's Day, the Zonta Club will be doing legislative visits with mostly Madison-area lawmakers. "They really want to hear from us, especially the young women.,” said Vos. “And if you're in their district, they will do everything they can to set up appointments and really listen to your causes."

According to Fatou Ceesay, a Zonta Club member originally from Gambia, International Women's Day is a much bigger celebration in other parts of the world than it is in America. She wants to see that change. There will be a community celebration later that week on Saturday, March 11.

For more information on the Zonta Club and its advocacy events, click here.

ADVOCACY TRAINING

Saturday, February 25, noon to 4 p.m.

James Madison Memorial High School

201 S. Gammon Road in Madison

Speakers from different professions to talk about three issues the club has chosen to focus on this year: Women's health, violence against women, and human trafficking.

AFTERNOON OF ACTION ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Wednesday, March 8, 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Planning visits with state lawmakers, including Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison); Sen. Fred Risser (D-Madison); Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison); Therese Berceau (D-Madison); Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg); and others.

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Saturday, March 11, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sons of Norway Idum Lodge 74

2622 Winnebago Street in Madison