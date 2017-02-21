11 injured in semi, school bus crash in New London

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) -- Eleven people, including at least three children, are being treated for injuries following a crash involving a school bus and semi near the Waupaca County and Outagamie County line.

The sheriff's department says the semi driver was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah Tuesday morning.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2kHKdJe ) reports ten people, including three children between the ages of 11 and 14, are being treated at ThedaCare in New London. The bus is from the New London School District and officials say there were about 30 students on the bus at the time of the crash, which happened about 7:30 a.m. along Highway 45 south of New London.

------

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

*****

